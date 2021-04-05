supreme court

Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump blocking Twitter critics

By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

How is a new Supreme Court Justice appointed?

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account.

The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January.

Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The company said its decision was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The court also formally threw out an appeals court ruling that found Trump violated the First Amendment whenever he blocked a critic to silence a viewpoint.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion arguing that the bigger issue raised by the case, and especially Twitter's decision to boot Trump, is "the dominant digital platforms themselves. As Twitter made clear, the right to cut off speech lies most powerfully in the hands of private digital platforms."

Thomas agreed with his colleagues about the outcome of the case, but said the situation raises "interesting and important questions."

The case concerned the @realdonaldtrump account with more than 88 million followers and Trump's argument that it is his personal property. The Justice Department argued that blocking people from it was akin to elected officials who refuse to allow their opponents' yard signs on their front lawns.

But the federal appeals court in New York ruled last year that Trump used the account to make daily pronouncements and observations that are overwhelmingly official in nature.

The case had been styled Trump v. Knight First Amendment Institute, the group that originally sued to challenge Trump's decision to block his critics.

But when Trump left office, President Joe Biden replaced Trump in the case's title, though the new president had nothing to do with the lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpsocial mediatechnologysupreme courtu.s. & worldtwitteru.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPREME COURT
SCOTUS sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Teen cheerleader's Snapchat brings Supreme Court clash over schools and free speech
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown to give update on police fatal shooting of boy, 13
Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open
Arson blamed for new string of Hegewisch garage fires: CPD
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
34 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
How long does vaccine protection last?
Show More
SCOTUS sides with Google in copyright dispute with Oracle
Extra-alarm fire rips through Cary home
Suburban Cook Co. on brink of new COVID restrictions, health officials fear
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
Chinatown restaurant owner helps feed the elderly
More TOP STORIES News