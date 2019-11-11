daca

Supreme Court weighs DACA, thousands of immigrants' futures hang in the balance

By
The future of about 660,000 immigrants is in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The nine justices will hear oral arguments Tuesday on whether the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, will stay in place.

Some immigration attorneys are resigned to seeing it disappear.

"It was a presidential action when it got implemented. It could easily be killed by a presidential action. That's the power of the president," said immigration attorney Joshua Longoria.

President Obama created the policy with an executive branch memorandum in 2012.

It gives some protection to immigrants who came to the U.S. when they were children.

Research has shown it helped the so-called Dreamers get jobs and better pay.

It's also improved the mental health status of DACA recipients like Leticia Arevalo, who grew up in Firebaugh and went to Fresno State while still undocumented.

"When I was undocumented, I was extremely depressed after graduating from college because I couldn't use my education," she said.

She's now in law school and on a path to citizenship, and just in time.

President Trump announced plans to phase out DACA shortly after taking over the White House.

The case has been stuck in court ever since.

The people challenging it say a federal agency can change its position, but the law requires they give an analysis and an explanation.

They say the Trump administration's only argument is that DACA was always illegal, which lower courts have agreed it was not.

But immigration attorneys compare the current fight to the one over a travel ban, so it's probably just delaying the outcome President Trump wants.

"A lot of those Dreamers were in the shadows. They were very scared. They were very illegal. So it's going to be a big shock," said Longoria.

The Supreme Court's decision could come any time between January and June, but oral arguments Tuesday could give a hint as to what the justices will decide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformdonald trumppresident barack obamadacacitizenshippresident donald trumpimmigrationu.s. supreme courtbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
The Pink Coffee Cart of Echo Park
Some Chicagoans call Trump immigration plan 'elitist'
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Judge orders reopening of DACA, after 90-day delay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday, up to 6 in. of snow possible
Man, 25, charged with killing uncle of teen he had sex with in Burnside home: prosecutors
3 traveling from Chicago area aboard helicopter that hit semi in Indiana
3 shot in Little Village, police say
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
Show More
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
Haley alleges some on Trump team urged resistance
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
More TOP STORIES News