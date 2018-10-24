NEW YORK --Federal authorities have intercepted suspicious packages addressed to the New York home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Washington D.C. home of former President Barack Obama. A suspicious packages was also discovered at CNN's New York offices.
The Time Warner Center, home of CNN in New York City,, was evacuated. Sources told ABC News that the suspicious package appears to be a metal pipe with wires. Floors above and below the mail room where the device was found were evacuated.
Late Tuesday night, the U.S. Secret Service said it recovered a suspicious package addressed to Hillary Clinton's Chappaqua, New York home and early Wednesday morning, a second package addressed to the home of Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington D.C.
Hillary Clinton was not at the home at the time and is currently in Coral Gables, Florida, for a closed-door fundraiser. Bill Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua home at the time the package was intercepted at a Westchester County facility, said a person familiar with his schedule. The person said the device was screened at the facility - not in proximity to their residence - and never reached the Clintons' home.
The Secret Service said the packages were, "immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devises and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them."
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County. ABC News reports that the preliminary belief is that all three devices are of a similar, pipe-bomb construction.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." She added: "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."
Vice President Mike Pence said in a statement, "We condemn the attempted attacks against former President Obama, the Clintons, CNN, and others. These cowardly actions are despicable and have no place in this Country. Grateful for the swift response of Secret Service, the FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice," Vice President Mike Pence says in a statement.
Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea tweeted, "Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you."
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 24, 2018