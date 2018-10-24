WASHINGTON --Crude pipe bombs targeting various prominent political figures including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder and congresswoman Maxine Waters were intercepted Tuesday night and Wednesday. Suspicious packages were also discovered at CNN's New York offices and at a Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland.
The FBI said Florida Rep. Deborah Wasserman Schultz received a similar package too, possibly misaddress and then sent to her as the return addressee.
Law enforcement told ABC News at about noon Wednesday that Capitol Police were investigating at least one suspicious package containing a possible device that was found at a Congressional mail sorting facility in Maryland. That package was addressed to Democratic California congresswoman Maxine Waters, according to several sources familiar with the matter.
A similar device was found earlier this week at the New York compound of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes.
The Associated Press previously reported that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received a similar package at his midtown office. That package was unrelated and did not contain a device of any kind, according to the New York Police Department.
There were no explosions and no reports of injuries in any of these cases.
The bombs were intercepted two weeks before nationwide elections that could reshape Congress and serve as a referendum on the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency. The events quickly overtook other campaign news in an already-tense political season, which has included pitched fights over immigration, the Supreme Court and sexual violence against women.
The White House quickly condemned the attacks aimed at Democrats and perceived foes of the administration.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
Republican Vice President Mike Pence said they "have no place in this country," and Trump tweeted, "I agree wholeheartedly."
I agree wholeheartedly! https://t.co/ndzu0A30vU— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018
All the confirmed bombs appeared to come from the same person or persons, said John Miller, the New York Police Department's head of intelligence and counterterrorism, who briefed reporters in New York.
The U.S. Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at the Chappaqua, New York, home she shares with former President Bill Clinton, and another that was sent to former President Obama at his home with Michelle Obama in Washington. A police bomb squad removed still another from CNN's New York headquarters, which was evacuated.
ABC News obtained a photo of the device sent to CNN, which was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who regularly appears as a television contributor for NBC News and MSNBC and who has publicly clashed with Trump. New York police also said white powder was found as part of the package.
Overhead TV shots showed a truck carrying that device, which law enforcement officials said was linked to the other explosives, being driven away. The package sent to CNN contained a live explosive and envelope with white powder, and officials said the substance was being tested to see if it was dangerous.
A U.S. official told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive that was discovered near the Clintons' home was linked to one found Monday at the Soros compound. A law enforcement official told the AP that the package discovered at Soros' home appeared to be a pipe bomb and was in a package placed in a mailbox outside the gates of the compound. A Soros employee opened it just inside the gates, not near Soros' quarters, the official said.
The official noted that one of the packages had the return address of Florida Rep. Schultz, an ironic reference to the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee who was accused by Clinton rivals of secretly helping the party's eventual presidential nominee.
Neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures, the Secret Service said.
Chicago police and Illinois emergency management authorities said there is no indication of any threats in Chicago or Illinois.
New York Gov. Cuomo said at a briefing that "we will not allow these terrorist thugs to change the way we live our lives."
"The utilization of violence in order to further one's own political agenda is unacceptable to us, and we will not rest until we find this, stop these hazardous devices from being mailed, and bring the individual or individuals to justice," FBI official Bryan Paarmann said at a press conference regarding the packages.
Two law enforcement officials, speaking to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the pipe bomb at CNN was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who regularly appears as a television contributor and who has publicly clashed with Trump. They said it was similar to other explosives discovered in the past few days.
Hillary Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at the family's New York residence at the time. Bill Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua home at the time the package was intercepted Tuesday night at a Westchester County facility, said a person familiar with his schedule. The person said the device was screened at the facility - not in proximity to their residence - and never reached the Clintons' home.
Bill and Hillary Clinton's daughter Chelsea tweeted, "Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you."
Every day, I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service. Thank you.— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 24, 2018