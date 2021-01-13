Politics

Teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters

An 18-year-old turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.

Helena Duke told "Good Morning America" it was an emotional thing to decide to do.

"But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," Duke said.

Her mother, Therese Duke, was seen in a screen grab from a FreedomNewsTV clip, allegedly harassing a Black woman.

SEE RELATED: Smart cameras and facial recognition could assist in identifying Capitol protesters

Duke called her mother out on Twitter, saying "Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests because they could get violent...this you?"



In a separate tweet, she specifically pointed out her mother, uncle and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.



Since Duke's tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people.



SEE RELATED STORIES:

New Caney woman accused of threatening women in D.C. day before Capitol riots

Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpriotblack lives matterus capitolpoliticsu.s. & worldviolencetwitterpresident donald trumprace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student attacked with crowbar in attempted carjacking
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run dies
CPD investigating if employees involved in DC attack
Chicago Heights man charged with threatening violence at Biden's inauguration
Passengers carjack 3 ride-share drivers in Wicker Park: CPD
Show More
Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
Chicago family loses grandpa, dad to COVID within a week
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
More TOP STORIES News