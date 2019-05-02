Politics

Texas could ban food stamp recipients from buying junk food

A Deer Park lawmaker hopes to pass a bill making candy, potato chips, cookies, soda and energy drinks ineligible to buy with food stamps.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban Texans from using food stamps to buy junk food.

House Bill 4364, filed by State Rep. Briscoe Cain, would make items like candy, potato chips, cookies, soda and energy drinks ineligible to buy with food stamps.

The bill defines energy drinks as a beverage containing at least 65 milligrams of caffeine per eight fluid ounces and is advertised as "being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer's mental or physical energy," ABC News reports.

Sweetened beverages - meaning non-alcoholic drinks added with natural or artificial sweeteners such as soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juice and other flavored beverages - would also be included in the ban.

If passed, the act will take effect on Sept. 1, according to the bill.

