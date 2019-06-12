Texas gov. makes it legal for kids to have lemonade stands without getting shut down

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill on Monday making it legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.
Before it became law, it was House Bill 234 and it was filed by Texas Representative Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth).
The bill called for allowing children to sell non-alcoholic beverages and host stands on private property.
Abbott says the bill was necessary after a 2015 incident in east Texas, where police shut down a lemonade stand two kids had put up to earn enough money for a Father's Day present.
The governor posted a video of himself signing the bill into law.
"Here's a common sense law. It allows kids to sell lemonade at lemonade stands," Abbott said. "So kids, cheers!"
The new law will go into effect Sept. 1.
It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2019
We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.
Thanks to @RepMattKrause. #txlege #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xwfCob2nvV
Summer is nigh.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 27, 2019
Let the kids sell lemonade.#GetGovernmentOffTheBacksOfKids#LemonadeFreedom https://t.co/peptCL0wAW
