POLITICS

Today is National Voter Registration Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The midterm elections are six weeks away and Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Several voter drives and events to register new voters are being held Tuesday in the Chicago area.

To vote in Illinois, a person must be 17 years old on or before the date of the primary election, and turn 18 on or before the date of the general election.

Registration can be done online, via mail or in-person.

In Cook County, voters can register online until Oct. 21. The first day of early voting is Oct. 22.

For more information, visit vote.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldvote 2018voting
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
President Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes at UN
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Lawmakers vow to override governor's salary history bill veto
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Man fatally shot after chasing down car that hit cyclist on South Side
Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
Bill Cosby sentencing: 'Sexually violent predator' says judge
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
Show More
Teacher fired over school's 'no zeros' grading policy
6 Riverside ATM robbery suspects arrested after crash
President Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes at UN
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
More News