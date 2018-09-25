Today is National Voter Registration Day

The midterm elections are six weeks away and Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.
Several voter drives and events to register new voters are being held Tuesday in the Chicago area.
To vote in Illinois, a person must be 17 years old on or before the date of the primary election, and turn 18 on or before the date of the general election.
Registration can be done online, via mail or in-person.
In Cook County, voters can register online until Oct. 21. The first day of early voting is Oct. 22.
For more information, visit vote.gov.
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldvote 2018voting
politicsu.s. & worldvote 2018voting