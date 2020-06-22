politics

Tom Petty's family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign

The family of the late Tom Petty has filed a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign after one of the musician's songs was played at the President's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Petty's 1989 hit "I Won't Back Down" was played on Saturday evening at the rally, which drew a smaller-than-expected crowd of supporters.

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind," the family said in a tweet Saturday.

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together," according to the tweet.

While the family said they stand for America and democracy, they believe President Donald Trump does not represent "noble ideals of either."

"We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage," they said in the tweet.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Petty died in October 2017 at the age of 66.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpentertainmentmusicpolitics2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
POLITICS
Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund
Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 70 shot, 10 fatally, including 4 children, in violent weekend
Chicago to move into Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Chicago's Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail bike path reopen with COVID-19 restrictions
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Noose found in Bubba Wallace's stall at NASCAR race
Man shot in North Riverside Mall
Woman stabbed in Swissotel lobby in Loop
Show More
CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits to riders this week
Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump's Tulsa rally?
Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to Matteson, Markham
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, showers and storms Monday
"We're going to be demanding protection for all," says DACA recipient after Supreme Court blocking Trump from ending program
More TOP STORIES News