Trade wars hit home for Illinois farmers as Trump, European Union leaders announce path forward

Last year, farmers in Illinois sold more soybeans to China than any other state in the U.S. But that's now in peril as a trade war between both countries has brought the price of soybeans down by over 20 percent in the last two months.Now the Trump administration is announcing an emergency aid package for farmers, promising things will get better.Two family-owned farms. Both in Will County. Both counting on soybeans as a large measure of their income. Third generation farmers are now struggling as a result of a dramatic fall in the price of soybeans over the last two months, the result of the Trump administration's trade wars with China and the European Union."I woke up one morning and found out that soybeans on the overnight trade at the Chicago Board of Trade had gone down 60 cents. And that was kind of shocking," said John Kiefner with Kiefner Farms."The fear of losing your farm, it's very scary because this is our life and I love being a farmer," said Nicole Issert with Issert Farms.President Trump has hailed tariffs as a way to force the United States' trade partners to even the playing field, and has called on farmers to be patient. In recognition of their losses, on Tuesday the administration announced a $12 billion dollar aid package designed to bridge the gap until new trade agreements can be negotiated.One such agreement, at least in principle, was announced in the Rose Garden Wednesday with the European Union."Soybeans. Soybeans is a big deal and the European Union is going to start almost immediately to buy a lot of soybeans," said President Donald Trump.But while the aid package and the deal come as a relief to some, it's not the way Manhattan's John Kiefner wants to make his money, a lot of which comes from sales of soybeans to China."It's a band aid right now," said Kiefner. "I would prefer to get my income from a Chinese grain buyer than from a USDA bailout or from an insurance revenue payment."It remains to be seen whether the $12 billion dollar aid package will be enough for the American farmers to weather the current the current trade wars. Some groups already estimating that since the beginning of June, $13 billion has been lost as a result of the trade wars.President Donald Trump and European Union leaders announced Wednesday they have agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automobile goods and would work to resolve U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that have roiled European markets.The president, in a hastily called Rose Garden statement with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, said the EU had agreed to buy "a lot of soybeans" and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. Juncker, meanwhile, said the U.S. and EU had agreed to hold off on further tariffs as part of trade talks aimed at averting a crippling trade dispute involving the lucrative automobile market.Trump told reporters it was a "very big day for free and fair trade" and vowed to "resolve the steel and aluminum tariff issues and we will resolve retaliatory tariffs. We have some tariffs that are retaliatory and that will get resolved as part of what we're doing.""We're starting the negotiation right now, but we know very much where it's going," Trump said after talks with European counterparts.Juncker said he had an "intention to make a deal today and we made a deal today. We have identified a number of areas on which to work together, work towards zero tariffs on industrial goods. That was my main intention, for those to come down to zero tariffs on industrial goods."As U.S. soybean farmers have struggled against retaliatory tariffs, Juncker said the EU "can import more soybeans from the U.S. and it will be done." He said the two sides also agreed to work together to reform the World Trade Organization, which Trump has vehemently criticized as being unfair to the U.S.Earlier in the Oval Office, Juncker told Trump that the two trading partners were "allies, not enemies" and said they needed to work together to address recent frictions involving Trump's threats to impose tariffs on auto imports and EU plans to retaliate.Trump has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, saying they pose a threat to U.S. national security, an argument that the EU and Canada reject. He has also threatened to slap tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts, potentially targeting imports that last year totaled $335 billion.The president has repeatedly called the EU - which includes many of the U.S.' oldest and most committed allies - an unfair trading partner and even labeled it a "foe."The European Union has warned that it will retaliate with tariffs on products worth $20 billion if Trump puts duties on cars and auto parts from Europe.