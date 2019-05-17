Politics

Transition committees present report to Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot will be looking at a new report from her transition team before she becomes the first African-American woman to lead the city of Chicago.

The report was put together by a diverse team of experts serving on 10 transition committees. All of the findings have been posted online. To read the full report, visit bettertogetherchicago.com/transition-report.

Lightfoot will be sworn in as the 56th Mayor of Chicago on Monday. Live coverage of the historic inauguration begins at 10 a.m. on ABC7. You can also watch it live on our website or the ABC 7 Chicago News App.
