Coronavirus

Trump administration changes national stockpile definition to match Jared Kushner's claim

WASHINGTON -- A federal website has apparently changed its description of the Strategic National Stockpile to match a claim made by President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, ABC News reported.

During Thursday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, Kushner scolded states for not building up their own stockpiles.

"The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile, it's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use," he said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website, however, previously described the SNS being used "when state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency,"

By Friday afternoon, the text changed without explanation, retroactively matching what Kushner said, ABC News reported.

"The Strategic National Stockpile's role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies," the HHS website now reads.

This comes as states are requesting hundreds of thousands of respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other protective equipment, and state officials are complaining that the deliveries are falling far short of what's needed or include expired items.

The Strategic National Stockpile was created in 1999 to respond to bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the nation.

It has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the pandemic has exposed some of the Strategic National Stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 28 that some items in the U.S. stockpiles have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life. They are nevertheless being sent to hospitals "due to the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency," the CDC said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldjared kushnerpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Animals at LA Zoo are behaving differently due to physica distancing orders.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CPD officer's COVID-19 death considered in-line-of-duty, Supt. Beck says
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
How to make face masks from materials found at home
What to know about Indiana's 3,437 COVID-19 cases
Show More
West Loop bakery's dough lends itself to unique breakfast idea
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Not all mortgages eligible for coronavirus stimulus bill help; is yours?
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant teen in Back of the Yards: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News