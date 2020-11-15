2020 presidential election

President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, says it was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged."

This is the first time that he has admitted to losing to Biden.

In the same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electiontwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
9 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Everything to know about SpaceX astronaut scheduled for tonight
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation holds raffle fundraiser for 2020 Corvette
Chicagoans demand mayor deny 'serial polluter's' relocation to Southeast Side
Restaurants scramble to winterize outdoor dining
Show More
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Watseka soldier among 5 US peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash
Man charged with setting fire at Loop high-rise on Jeweler's Row
Chicago Weather: Morning rain/mix Sunday
Uncertain future for some as pandemic unemployment benefits end
More TOP STORIES News