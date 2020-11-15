2020 presidential election

President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, then reverses tacit concession

By Kevin Freking, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time that Joe Biden won the White House, but made clear he would not concede and would keep trying to overturn the election result. Trump's statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 vote, which state and federal officials say was safe and secure.

Trump, without using Biden's name, tweeted that "He won," something Trump had not said before publicly, though he said the Democrat's victory was only "in the eyes" of the media. Biden defeated Trump by winning back a trio of Midwestern battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 77.5 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump's 72.3 million.

"If the president's prepared to begin to recognize that reality, that's positive," Biden's incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain told NBC's "Meet the Press." Still, Klain said, "Donald Trump's Twitter feed doesn't make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that."

A Republican governor said "it was good actually" to see Trump's tweet that Biden won. "I think that's the start of an acknowledgment. ... We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition," said Arkansas' Asa Hutchinson on NBC.

The president has previously refused to accept the results of the election and he dug in again Sunday, in a subsequent tweet saying, "I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go." Even while seemingly acknowledging Biden's victory, he also argued without evidence that the former vice president only won because the election was "rigged." Trump then made unsubstantiated complaints about access for poll watchers and about vote tabulations and asserted, "WE WILL WIN!" Twitter soon posted warning labels about the tweets.

EMBED More News Videos

Terry Moran, ABC News senior national correspondent, analyzes. President Trump's Friday remarks on the coronavirus and his refusal to concede the election.



There has been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

Trump's campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but many of the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed.

Nearly two weeks after Election Day, Trump has neither called Biden nor made a formal concession, and White House officials have insisted that they are preparing for a second term.

In recent days, Trump appeared to be inching closer to acknowledging the reality of his loss. In comments Friday in the Rose Garden about a coronavirus vaccine, Trump said his administration would "not be going to a lockdown" to slow the spread of COVID-19, and added that "whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell."

Trump on Sunday renewed his groundless attacks on an election technology firm, Dominion Voting Systems, without evidence of any serious irregularities. Dominion has said it "denies claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems."

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, a federal agency that oversees U.S. election security, said in a statement last week that the "November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." The agency said, "There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."

In his latest fundraising email, Trump told supporters that "we are fighting to ensure EVERY SINGLE LEGAL ballot is counted" and that he had "legal teams on the ground in every critical state."

John Bolton, a former Trump national security adviser, said it was important for party leaders to explain to voters that Trump did lose and that his claims of election fraud are baseless. Bolton left the administration last year. He says he resigned; Trump says he fired Bolton.

"I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer there isn't any evidence. But if the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump's misrepresentations, it's not surprising that they believe it," Bolton said on ABC's "This Week." "It's critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened. Donald Trump lost what by any evidence we have so far was a free and fair election."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electiontwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We are at a crisis level,' Pritzker warns
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
9 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Poll workers contract COVID-19, but Election Day link unclear
Shedd Aquarium hosts volunteer event
Newsviews: COVID-19 surge and distributing a vaccine equitably
Everything to know about SpaceX launch scheduled for tonight
Show More
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
Egypt unveils discovery of ancient coffins, some with mummies inside
Man charged with setting fire at Loop high-rise on Jeweler's Row
Chicago Weather: Morning rain/mix Sunday
More TOP STORIES News