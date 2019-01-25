GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

President Trump announces deal to end government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Pres. trump announces 3-week deal for federal workers to receive back pay

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump says he'll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks -- until Feb. 15.

Trump's action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation's busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.
EMBED More News Videos

Kenneth Moton has the latest on day 34 of the government shutdown.



This comes a day after a splintered Senate swatted down competing Democratic and Republican plans for ending the partial government shutdown on Thursday.
Longest government shutdowns in history: A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns

ABCNews and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
Free dinners for federal employees available at BJ's Market in Gresham
Federal agents, correctional officers raise safety concerns due to government shutdown
Senate votes down bills to end government shutdown, rejects rival Dem, GOP plans
More government shutdown
POLITICS
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Russia probe: Who is Roger Stone?
Chicago mayoral race: McCarthy, Vallas spar over CPS sex abuse allegations
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Show More
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare
More News