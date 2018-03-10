POLITICS

Trump attends rally for Congressional candidate Saccone

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump attended a campaign rally for Pennsylvania Congressional candidate Rick Saccone Saturday. (WLS)

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. --
President Donald Trump hit the road Saturday to rally support for a Congressional candidate in Pennsylvania.

Trump energized the crowd for Pennsylvania State Representative Rick Saccone by tackling his favorite topics - fake news and North Korea.

"They're not sending missiles up and I believe that, I believe that, I really do," Trump said. "I think they wanna do something. I think they wanna make peace. I think it's time and I think we've shown great strength."

Trump won the 18th Congressional District outside Pittsburgh by nearly 20 points.

Saccone hoped to play off Trump's popularity in the tight Congressional race against Democrat Conor Lamb, 33, who is a former Marine and federal prosecutor.

The Congressional seat in question has been Republican-controlled for 15 years. It became vacant after eight-term Congressman Tim Murphy resigned amid scandal.

"We need our Congressman Saccone, we have to have him," Trump said. "We have to have him. Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, the only chance she's got to become Speaker is electing Democrats. You know, we don't have a big margin."

The rally was originally scheduled for mid-February, but was postponed due to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The president said he predicted the meeting to be a "tremendous success" and said he believes North Korea will keep its word and suspend missile tests ahead of the meeting.

The meeting is expected to take place by May.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News