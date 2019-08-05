President Donald Trump refers incorrectly to shooting in Toledo, not Dayton; Joe Biden also names wrong locations

As he addressed the nation after a weekend of violence, President Donald Trump made a reference to "those who perished" in the wrong city.
"May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo and may God protect them," the president said. "May God protect all of those from Texas to Ohio, may God bless the victims and their families, may God bless America."
The mass shooting in Ohio was in Dayton, not Toledo. It was the second of a pair of mass shootings that shook the nation this weekend: a shooting in El Paso, Texas, killed at least 21 people and, hours later, one in Dayton, Ohio, claimed at least nine lives.
Presidential candidate Joe Biden also referred to the wrong locations while speaking at an event over the weekend, according to pool reports. He referred to "the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before."
Biden reportedly corrected himself.
Trump did not correct himself when he made the mistake, which was near the end of his address. White House advisers and aides were making edit's to the president's remarks all morning and only finished shortly before he delivered them, according to ABC News. ABC News is asking for comment.
Shortly after the president's address, "Toledo" became a trending topic on Twitter.
