Politics

Trump calls off Iranian strikes, ratcheting down tension

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "cocked and loaded' to retaliate against Iran for downing an American drone, but canceled the missile strikes 10 minutes before they were to be executed after being told some 150 people could die.

Trump tweeted Friday that the U.S. will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. But he said he's in no hurry to respond to the downing of the U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. His statement was the latest indication that he does not want to escalate the clash with Tehran, but he didn't rule out a future U.S. strike.

RELATED: FAA prohibits all US flights over Iran as tensions rise

He said U.S. economic sanctions are crippling the Iranian economy and more are being added.

Iran claimed Friday it had issued several warnings before shooting down the drone over what it said was Iranian territory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpwarmilitaryu.s. & worldiran
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 shot, including pregnant woman, on South Side
Garbage truck, semi crash on SB I-55 in Bolingbrook
Artist unites Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, baby on Pilsen mural
1 killed, state trooper injured in I-55 crash in Romeoville
Man charged in fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens in court Friday
The 60: Summer Festival Guide
Happy summer! Summer solstice is Friday
Show More
VIDEO: Fake cop accidentally pulls over real cop
Girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run: sheriff
Rolling Stones return to stage at Soldier Field after Mick Jagger mends
Judge expected to rule on special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab burglars target 4 Bolingbrook businesses
More TOP STORIES News