Politics

'Socialism will kill Houston's economy': Trump campaign flying banner over Houston ahead of debate

HOUSTON, Texas -- President Donald Trump's campaign is flying a massive banner over Houston ahead of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Texas.

The message reads, "Socialism will kill Houston's economy."

The campaign is spending around $7,500 for the flight and production of the ad.

According to ABC News, this isn't the first time the campaign utilized the sky to spread its message. Over Labor Day, the president's reelection campaign targeted beaches in key swing states with airborne banners.

The debate will air live on ABC in English and on Univision in Spanish at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.

You can watch a live-stream of the debate on this ABC station's website. It will also stream on Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trump2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
Severe storms possible Thursday evening, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
Police credited with saving woman shot in head by stray bullet
Man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
Toxic blue-green algae closes Lake Opeka
Show More
Democratic debate: Top 2020 presidential candidates square off in Houston
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, storms
Partial building collapse injures CDOT worker
Hampton University band preps for Chicago Football Classic
Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans retains title for 6th term
More TOP STORIES News