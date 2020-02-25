President Trump cheers Harvey Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats

NEW DELHI, India -- President Donald Trump says Harvey Weinstein's conviction for rape and sexual assault is a "great thing."Trump calls it a "great victory" for women that "sends a very strong message" for the #MeToo movement against that kind of behavior toward women.Trump himself stands accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by more than a dozen women when he was a private citizen. Trump has denied the allegations.Speaking at a news conference in New Delhi on Tuesday at the end of a two-day trip to India, Trump said he's not a "fan" of Weinstein.The president added Democrats are the ones who liked the now-disgraced movie producer, saying it's because Weinstein contributed to their political campaigns."The people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him," he said.A New York jury convicted the former Hollywood mogul on Monday of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Weinstein had denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.