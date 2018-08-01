POLITICS

Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting. (KGO)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting.

Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally on Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.

He says: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

RELATED: Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman takes the oath of naturalization at a citizenship ceremony in San Jose, California on January 25, 2018.


It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.

Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing noncitizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."

He says, "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpshoppingu.s. & worldimmigrationimmigration reformWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chicago bankers in wings as curtain rises on Manafort trial
Federal judge blocks release of downloadable blueprints for untraceable 3D-printed guns
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Report: North Korea may be working on new missiles
More Politics
Top Stories
Pregnant woman, teen shot in Chicago; crime down in July, CPD says
Aeromexico plane crash: Des Plaines priest, more than 100 passengers survive
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Elk Grove Village to sponsor bowl game in Bahamas
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men; $5K reward offered
Man tries to lure 5-year-old girl with chocolate on NW Side, slaps her
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job in Hyde Park
Show More
Ice cream seller's mother dead after bizarre dry ice accident
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Wanted woman accused of injuring K-9 officer with eyebrow brush
MoviePass is raising its price and cutting access to blockbusters
More News