Trump, White House coronavirus task force to give update | LIVE

The government's top infectious disease expert says he remains hopeful the U.S. is not on the same trajectory as Italy in the coronavirus struggle.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the stringent measures being put in place in the U.S. including travel restrictions, the closing of schools and many businesses and other social distancing will go "a long way" to prevent the U.S. from becoming like Italy.
Italy has seen over 50,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 5,000 deaths.
Fauci tells CBS' "Face the Nation" that it's hard to know exactly why Italy is "suffering so terribly" but that they did not appear to shut out as well the input of infections originating from China and other parts of the world.
He says the U.S. is "going to be hit, no doubt about it," but it appears to be in a better position because "we have from the beginning put a kind of clamper" on the virus.
Other highlights from Washington:
.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020