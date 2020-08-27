RNC 2020: President Trump expected to address Kenosha protests, police shooting on closing night of GOP convention

LIVE STREAM | Watch for Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani on Republican convention's last night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All eyes will be on the White House Thursday night for the grand finale of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump accepts the party's nomination from the South Lawn.Law and order has been a theme throughout the convention, and President Trump is expected to address the situation in Kenosha as part of his convention-closing speech.All week long the Republicans have repeatedly spoke to the law-and-order message as they praised police and decried the rioting and looting that has plagued Chicago, Kenosha and other cities - while avoiding addressing the underlying issues."The social unrest and the important racial recognition that we're having has gone largely unaddressed at the Republican National Convention and I don't know how that can continue," said Prof. Stephen Maynard Caliendo, North Central College.The President has been appealing to his base, including white suburban women - many who would fall into the evangelical voting block that helped Trump get elected in 2016."I think ideas of law and order appeal to people who are of religious faith, its part of the tradition, its part of the culture," said Ed Stetzer, executive director of Wheaton College's Billy Graham Center.Stetzer said the president needs to talk about the violence, but also the underlying issues."If the Republican Party wants to engage people of color - which seems to be a recurring theme based upon the demographics we've seen at the convention - I think part of it is a recognition of the issues of systemic injustice and working to better those working to address those issues as well," he said.The prominence of so many African Americans could also have another goal."The real effect there is to make white people who are worried that their support for Donald Trump may be reflective of some underlying racism, because we're asking those kinds of questions in America now," Maynard Caliendo said. "If it can make them feel better about supporting the president, then that's important for the president to do."Also joining the President Thursday night will be Senator Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani and Franklin Graham as Republicans wrap up their four-day convention.The stretch run then starts in earnest, with the election just 67 days away.