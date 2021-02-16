Impeachment

Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since Senate impeachment trial acquittal

The former president gave a thumbs-up from his motorcade as supporters cheered him on Presidents Day.
By Michelle Stoddart & Will Steakin
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday made his first public appearance since his Senate acquittal over the weekend, greeting supporters from his motorcade as he passed them by in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He gave his trademark thumbs-up to cheering supporters waving Trump flags and one holding a "Happy Presidents' Day" sign.

It was one of just a few public sightings of Trump off the golf course since he left the White House and relocated to his new home state on Jan. 20.

The small gathering of what appeared to be a few hundred Trump supporters was live-streamed by the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Organizers billed the event as the "Presidents' Day "Peaceful and Patriotic" Pro-Trump Rally," an apparent reference to Trump's words at the end of his Jan. 6 rally just ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

EMBED More News Videos

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridadonald trumpimpeachmenttrialsenateu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
IMPEACHMENT
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Graffiti painted outside Trump attorney's home
After impeachment acquittal, Trump remains dominant in GOP
Biden makes 1st comments on Trump's acquittal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm dumps 16 inches, or more, of snow in some areas
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Is Chicago experiencing another Polar Vortex?
'He's my everything': Owner desperate to find missing dog in winter storm
Ash Wednesday COVID-19 changes
Woman found dead on Blue Line tracks near Pulaski station: CPD
Clubhouse app: Inside the newest online phenomenon
Show More
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Planters looking for Nutmobile drivers
Rideshare driver carjacked in West Town: video
Shedd Aquarium free days return
More TOP STORIES News