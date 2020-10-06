Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after 2020 election

By Aamer Madhani
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "not negotiating in good faith" and said he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted.



Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and dangled the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Trump broke off talks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned earlier Tuesday that the economic recovery remains fragile seven months into coronavirus pandemic without further economic stimulus.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

Powell, in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics, made clear that too little support "would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusthe white housegovernmentpresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Stocks drop after President Trump calls off stimulus talks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Alaska added to Chicago's emergency travel order; Ind. on warning list
IL reports 1,617 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Mayor Lightfoot announces mental health investments
Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl
Stimulus check update: IRS extends deadline to register for non-filers
Show More
Wisconsin governor restricts public indoor gatherings
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
Slain Urban Prep student Rashad Verner remembered
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
More TOP STORIES News