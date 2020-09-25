President Trump intends to pick Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat: Sources

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6483728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump on Saturday promised to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

Barbara Lagoa, a daughter of Cuban exiles who has had a swift rise as a lawyer and judge, is on President Donald Trump's shortlist to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump intends to nominate Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, multiple sources familiar with the president's intentions told ABC News.The move to select Barrett, expected Saturday, sets up what promises to be a bitter confirmation fight less than two months before Election Day -- an unexpected twist in an election season already fraught with the coronavirus pandemic and attempts by the president to undermine confidence in the result.It also promises to upend the relative ideological balance that has marked the court for decades, establishing a clear conservative majority should Trump's nominee be seated.A devout Catholic, mother of seven, and the favored choice of conservative groups, Barrett is a relative newcomer to the federal bench, having served just three years on the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Despite her short tenure as a federal judge, the longtime Notre Dame Law professor emerged as the front-runner on Trump's shortlist in the days following Ginsburg's death.At 48, Barrett would be the youngest Supreme Court nominee since Clarence Thomas in 1991, and could expect to serve well into the middle of the century - an attractive prospect to Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.The sources familiar with the president's plan insist it is final yet cautioned until the president makes his announcement there is always the possibility for a surprise -- though unlikely at this point. Barrett is expected to join the president for an announcement Saturday at the White House.Barrett's appeal within the administration has also been shaped in part by her reputation as a protégé of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, an icon of the religious right for whom she once clerked, sources said.For Democrats, Barrett's conservative tilt and religious affiliation - expressed largely through her prolific catalog of scholarly writings - made her approval to the federal bench in 2017 a bitter affair. During a combative confirmation hearing for the post, Barrett became a rock star in conservative circles - not for what she told the committee, but what a powerful Senator said to her."Whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different," said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee's ranking Democrat. "I think in your case, professor ... the dogma lives loudly within you, and that is of concern."