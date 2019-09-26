Trump-linked lawyers giving legal help to Ukrainian gas mogul in Chicago bribery case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ukraine isn't just the venue of a U.S. presidential battle royal.A wealthy power broker from the Eastern European nation has been at the center of a blockbuster legal case in Chicago and he's now getting some legal help from a lawyer connected to President Donald Trump.One of the president's most trusted part-time legal advisers has signed on to defend Dmitry Firtash in what could be called the first Ukraine case attracting public attention.Firtash is a gas industry tycoon who lived the Ukrainian high life until 2013, when he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago.He's accused in a bribery scheme, allegedly trying to secure titanium mining deals with Indian officials for aerospace contracts involving Chicago-based Boeing.Since being charged, he has been under what amounts to house arrest in Vienna, Austria, as his attorneys fight the extradition request by federal prosecutors in Chicago.Now, Joe diGenova, a some-time legal adviser to Trump, and his legal partner wife Victoria Toensing are joining prominent Chicago defense attorney Dan Webb in defending Firtash.DiGenova is a frequent TV legal analyst and outspoken critic of the Robert Mueller special investigation of Russian election meddling allegations.The case of this Ukrainian industrial mogul began two years ago, before Trump even announced his 2016 candidacy. But as the president prepares to fend off an impeachment effort focusing on a phone call with the Ukraine president, the Firtash case in Chicago becomes more conspicuous with Trump-linked defense attorneys joining in.The uber-wealthy Firtash was once involved in a potential real estate deal with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who's serving a lengthy prison sentence for conspiracy.Firtash has managed to stall extradition to Chicago for years.His removal from Vienna was set for early July after a ruling by Austria's Supreme Court seemed to clear the way. But he has yet to set foot in Chicago following a new review of the extradition case ordered at the request of his attorneys.