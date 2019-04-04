Pres. Trump mocks Joe Biden by tweeting parody touchy-feely video

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is mocking Joe Biden's video in which the former vice president pledges to alter behavior that made some women uncomfortable.The president on Thursday tweeted out a parody video made by a Trump supporter and which had been posted overnight by Dan Scavino, White House director of social media.Biden put out a video Wednesday saying he understood that his touchy-affectionate behavior upset some women and pledging to change his ways.In the doctored video tweeted Thursday by Trump, images of Biden pop up alongside the vice president, touching and nuzzling him. Trump added the caption: "WELCOME BACK JOE!"On Friday, former Nevada politician Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine that Biden approached her from behind, touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head in 2014.Since then, another woman has said Biden grabbed her face when he was thanking congressional staff at a 2009 event. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that three additional women had recounted uncomfortable encounters with Biden. One of them, Vail Kohnert-Yount, said she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013 when she met Biden in the West Wing and, as they chatted, he put his hand on the back of her head and pressed his forehead to hers and called her a "pretty girl."Biden, a former longtime U.S. senator from Delaware, first said in a statement that he did not recall the episode that Flores initially described in the magazine piece and then in subsequent weekend interviews.More than a dozen have accused Trump of sexually harassing them. Trump denied the charges.