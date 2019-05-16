Trump pardons Conrad Black, former Sun-Times publisher and author of flattering Trump biography

CHICAGO -- President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Conrad Black, a former newspaper publisher who has written a flattering political biography of Trump.Black's media empire once included the Chicago Sun-Times and The Daily Telegraph of London. He was convicted of fraud in 2007 and spent three and a half years in prison.White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Black "has made tremendous contributions to business, and to political and historical thought."In 2018 he published "Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other."Trump has also pardoned Patrick Nolan, a former Republican leader of the California State Assembly. Nolan has been a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform since he spent more than two years in federal prison during the 1990s.