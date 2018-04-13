Trump pardons ex-Cheney aide Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former Dick Cheney chief of staff Scooter Libby, the White House said.
Libby had been convicted of perjury in 2007 in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.
Four months after Libby's conviction, President George W. Bush commuted the 30-month sentence but would not grant a pardon.
