daca

Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked is first try.

With a 5-4 outcome, the Court rejected Trump's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, in a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

This means immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old DACA will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States -- safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump asked on Twitter, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"



Trump was quick to criticize the ruling, hitting hard at a political angle, and now says the federal government will be resubmitting papers on DACA.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They "punted", much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
DACA recipients, law experts react to Supreme Court decision
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
Chicago man released from ICE custody
'I want to show that we are people of good, we do good,' says 32-year-old DACA recipient
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Schaumburg DMV closed due to COVID-19
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
Indiana Dunes beaches crowded with Illinois day trippers
Show More
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatham shooting
Drug cartels find ways to operate during COVID-19 pandemic
Mayor Lightfoot calls controversial CTU tweet 'racist'
More TOP STORIES News