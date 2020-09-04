Trump called fallen U.S. troops 'losers' and 'suckers,' report says

Multiple media outlets are reporting that President Donald Trump made disparaging comments about fallen U.S. troops, including calling Marines killed in World War I "losers" and "suckers."The reports are spawning nationwide outrage. The president vigorously denies them.The report by The Atlantic magazine says that in 2018 Trump called fallen U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers" for getting killed in action. The article cited four people with firsthand knowledge of the situation. The Associated Press and Washington Post have confirmed the report.The reaction has been immediate and harsh."I served active duty in the military and I find it absolutely disgraceful for anyone to think that Americans who gave their lives in the service to our nation are somehow losers or suckers," said U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, a Los Angeles Democrat.Lieu, who still serves in the Air Force Reserve, is outraged."It is completely unacceptable when these words come from the mouth of the commander-in-chief and I call on Donald Trump to immediately apologize," Lieu said.Family members of the fallen are also reacting.One California woman wrote on Twitter: "This is my grandfather. He was a marine who took machine-gun fire at Belleau Wood. He was honored by his country and by the people of France. Donald Trump just called him a loser for being wounded in action."The president, returning from a rally in Pennsylvania, denied the story in its entirety, speaking from the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews."I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody who respects them more.""What animal would say such a thing?"In 2015 while running for president, Trump said this about Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war for five years in Vietnam."He's not a war hero. He's a war hero 'cause he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, OK?"The president's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, whose late son Beau served in the Army, struck back at the president while at a town hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin."The words of a president matter," Biden said. "No matter if they're good, bad or indifferent, they matter."