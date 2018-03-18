POLITICS

Russia collusion probe 'should never have been started,' Trump tweets

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a weekend tweetstorm. (Screenshot/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
President Donald Trump questioned the integrity of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation in a weekend tweetstorm and doubled down on his claims that there was no collusion during the 2016 election.

"The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!" Trump tweeted late Saturday.


He followed up Sunday morning by claiming that Mueller's team was comprised of "13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and zero Republicans."

"Does anyone think this is fair?" Trump questioned. "And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!"



Some of Mueller's investigators have made contributions to Clinton and other Democratic political candidates, but those contributions were lawful, the Associated Press reported. Justice Department policy and federal service law both prohibit discrimination in the hiring of career positions on the basis of political party affiliation, the AP added.

In response to what some perceived as a threat to fire Mueller, several Senate Republicans voiced support for Mueller's investigation and urged Trump not to fire him during the Sunday morning talk circuit.

"I just hope it doesn't go there because it can't. We can't, in Congress, accept that. I would expect to see considerable pushback in the next couple of days urging the president not to go there. He can't go there," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said during an appearance on CNN.

"I don't see the president firing him. I think the White House has said 10 times, maybe more, that they are not going to fire Robert Mueller. They want him to be able to finish the investigation," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told ABC on "This Week."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white houserussiaPresident Donald Trumptwitterrobert mueller2016 electionu.s. & world
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News