Coronavirus

Trump believes COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he believes a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also says the U.S. government is putting its "full power and might" behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year."

He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci said in late April that it's conceivable, if a vaccine is developed soon, it could be in wide distribution as soon as January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcvaccinescoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Crime down 30% in April
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois conducts highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Chicago police break up multiple large gatherings over weekend
45 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings so far
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
'The Last Dance' Episodes 5 and 6: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
Beer woes: As product goes bad, industry hesitantly reopens
Chicago coffee shop reopens to offer mental health support
Show More
Man stabbed in River North: CPD
How to spot work-from-home job scams
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Artist recreates 'Toy Story' scenes on roof
More TOP STORIES News