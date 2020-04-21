President Trump says he will sign executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into US amid COVID-19 outbreak

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Pres. Trump said he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U..S. amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.On Monday evening, he said in a tweet, "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"This comes after administration officials insisted Monday that the U.S. currently has enough testing capacity to safely implement "Phase One" of a plan they released last week to begin a slow return to normalcy.In mid March, the U.S. government urged Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas. The Trump administration also previously banned travel to the U.S. from China and other areas where the number of COVID-19 cases were high.