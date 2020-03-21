Coronavirus

Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster' in response to coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he's using the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I worked very closely with Governor Cuomo, and this is the first time in our nation's history that a president used the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to a public health crisis," he said during Saturday's White House coronavirus task force press briefing. "Never happened before. I'm considering other areas where we may or may not be doing that."

This law lets FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assist state and local governments during natural catastrophes.

The president can choose to use the Stafford Act when a state governor or local leader determines that damage from a "major disaster" exceeds state or local resources, according to FEMA's website. Only the president has the power to declare it.

Then, FEMA can use its $40 billion in federal funding for emergency response, such as building medical facilities.

Trump has used the Stafford Act several times for natural disasters like flooding in the Midwest and wildfires in California.

In a March 13 letter, Trump expressed interest in using the Stafford Act "based on the fact that our entire country is now facing a significant public health emergency."

Screenshots of text messages are circulating in group chats and on social media warning that the U.S. will go into lockdown and that martial law will go into effect because of the Stafford Act. The National Security Council knocked down the rumors on Twitter. "As we saw over the wkend, disinfo is being spread online about a supposed national lockdown and grounding flights. Be skeptical of rumors. Make sure you're getting info from legitimate sources," the council tweeted Thursday.



Click here to learn more about the Stafford Act.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus closures: Best Buy moves to curbside delivery
How to avoid cabin fever during the COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 outbreak
Here's how police will enforce 'stay-at-home' order in Illinois
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
Ways you can help during 'stay-at-home' order
'This is not martial law': Lightfoot ensures residents have access to food, services during 'stay-at-home' order
Coronavirus outbreak inspires unique positivity across Chicago area
Coronavirus in Indiana: 126 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths so far
Show More
Woman diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chicago describes symptoms
COVID-19 testing sites conserve coronavirus test kits amid 'national shortage'
5 dead, 1 missing after vehicles swept off Indiana road
'We Will Be Back': Cruise ship sends lighthearted note
What to know about Illinois' 585 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News