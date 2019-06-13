Trump shows new mock-ups of Air Force One design

"Here's your new Air Force One," he said, "and I'm doing that for other presidents, not for me."
The redesign, which is estimated to be completed in 2024, will result in a patriotic color scheme of red, white and blue in lieu of the current white and blue. The project will cost about $3.9 billion.
Trump shared mock-ups of the future presidential aircraft as a surprise during an exclusive two-day interview with ABC News' Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, the House Armed Services Committee voted that congressional oversight will be required for any changes to the design's interior, fixtures or paint.
The current planes have been in use for about three decades with updates. Trump said the new planes will still be 747s, but with a "much bigger wing span."
As a joke, Stephanopoulos asked whether the new design would include a pod. When asked for clarification, he said he was asking about a pod that flies out the back of the plane as in the movie "Air Force One."
Trump smiled and replied, "Oh, I see. But yeah -- no."
He teased that there are, however, secrets that he plans to include in the design.
"You know what, there are a couple of secrets I don't think we're supposed to be talking about," he said before holding up the design one more time. "So anyway, there it is."
