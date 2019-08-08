President Trump 'strongly' considering commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- President Trump has indicated he will likely commute the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.The topic came up aboard Air Force One Wednesday night, as the president traveled back to Washington, D.C., from El Paso."I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison," Trump said. "And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things - and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it. And his name is Rod Blagojevich. And I'm thinking about commuting his sentence."Blagojevich was convicted of multiple federal corruption charges, including trying to solicit money to fill Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat after he was elected president in 2008. Blagojevich was sentenced to a 14 years in prison, which he is halfway through serving."He's been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens - over a phone call which he shouldn't have said what he said, but it was braggadocio you would say," Trump said. "I would think that there have been many politicians - I'm not one of them by the way - that have said a lot worse over the telephone.""His wife I think is fantastic and I'm thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly," the president added. "I think it's enough, seven years."Trump also indicated that an announcement about commuting the sentence is likely soon.