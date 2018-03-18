Trump takes to Twitter to criticize Mueller, Russia investigation

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

President Donald Trump questioned the impartiality of Robert Mueller's special counsel and its investigation of potential Russian collusion on Twitter Sunday morning."Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? And yet there is no collusion," the president tweeted.Trump repeatedly denied any collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia."The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. WITCH HUNT!," he tweeted.Trump's twitter feed and legal team both seized upon the firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe to make the case for ending Mueller's investigation.Hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, Trump's lead attorney John Dowd called on Session's deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to follow his boss's quote "brilliant and courageous example" and shut down Robert Mueller's Russian collusion investigation.Some members of Congress are worried the President may be may be telegraphing his intention to fire Mueller."I would hope that it would prompt all Democrats and Republicans in the House to pass an independent counsel law and reinstate Bob Mueller," said Representative Adam Schiff on This Week."Well as I've said before if he tried to do that that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency cause we're a rule of law nation," said Senator Lindsey Graham on CNN.Others denied that the President would go that far."As for Bob Mueller, he's conducted this investigation so far with great integrity, without leaking and by showing results and I don't think the president is going to fire someone like that," said Chris Christie on This Week.Mueller is a registered Republican and a former FBI Director appointed by Republican President George W. Bush.