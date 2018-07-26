President Donald Trump will visit Southern Illinois later today for a rally at a steel mill that has reopened since he imposed tariffs on some foreign steel producers.This will be his first visit to the state since taking office.The U.S. Steel mill in Granite City laid off some 800 workers in 2015. Back in March, when the tariffs went into effect, the Pittsburgh-based company announced it would again fire up one of the plant's blast furnaces and rehire workers, bringing back hundreds of jobs to the town just outside of St. Louis.Many of the workers credit Trump with bringing back jobs that are vital to this blue-collar steel town. The steel industry has struggled with foreign competition, particularly from China, that has cheaper labor costs and government support.Though this area went for Hillary Clinton in 2016, many said their focus is on the economy now, not on politics, and that they were grateful the jobs have returned as a result of the tariffs.Brian Howell was a steelworker who was laid off for 10 months."It's hard to find another job and I was glad to get called back," he said. "Means a lot to me. I think he did a good job.""Man, it's been great. I mean this is been a big, big boost to the economy and means a lot to the people in the city, and it means a lot to me. I love this job, it's one of the best jobs I've ever had," said Charles Dailey, another steelworker who was called back to work.Governor Bruce Rauner will not be present for Trump's visit, saying he was just in Granite City a week ago and has other events on his schedule today. The mayor of Granite City, a Democrat, also will not be in attendance, citing a previously-scheduled event elsewhere.President Trump will be joined by other elected officials, as well as about 650 steelworkers who are part of the invitation-only rally.Protestors are also expected to be present, but at a park about half a mile away. City officials also told ABC7's Craig Wall that a pro-Trump rally was expected to take place as well.