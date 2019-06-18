deportation

President Trump threatens mass deportation to begin next week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the removal process next week.

He tells his Twitter followers, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

An administration official says the effort will focus on people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, which officially launches Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics2020 presidential electionu.s. & worlddeportationpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEPORTATION
ICE: Armed man shot, killed by Napa cops previously deported 3 times
ICE officer arrested on multiple sodomy charges, Oregon state police say
ICE halts deportation of terminally-ill trafficking victim
Nazi war criminal, 95, deported; lied about his identity, lived in NYC for years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty Racine officer killed trying to stop robbery
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family outraged after state clears hospital in her baby's case
Cook Co. deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette in Little Village, police say
New Illinois texting, driving violations begin July 1
DR officials ID man believed to have paid Ortiz hitmen
Poop smeared on cars, storefront window in Bridgeport
No dreadlocks: NC pool owner says rules not racist
Show More
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
Chicago hotel gives grieving mother hope in humanity again
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise could be effect of climate change
Teen recalls shark attack: 'I'm not ready to die'
Milwaukee police officer killed in crash
More TOP STORIES News