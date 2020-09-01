Kenosha visit by President Trump comes after Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests

During the president's time in Wisconsin, President Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement officials and to see first-hand the damage caused by days of violence.
There is a heavy police presence in Kenosha, with members of the Wisconsin National Guard forming a perimeter around the school where the president will visit. The school served as a command center that was set up after the demonstrations turned violent in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
After touring the emergency operations center, Mr. Trump will be participating in round table discussion about community safety.
President Trump's visit comes despite Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian both Democrats, asking him to reconsider his visit.
"I felt the timing was wrong. We always have room for presidents to visit, candidates to come and visit. It's the process that we have and it's something that we appreciate and have people do but the timing on this we felt was not good," Mayor Antaramian said.
But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel.
There are concerns the president coming to Kenosha just a little more than two weeks after the shooting of Jacob Blake will increase tensions and violence at a time when the city is trying to heal.
President Trump downplayed that when speaking at a press conference Monday.
"It could also increase enthusiasm and it could increase love and respect for our country and that's why I'm going," he said.
WATCH: Jacob Blake shot by police in front of his 3 sons, family says
During the Republican National Convention, Trump and others criticized Kenosha and other Democrat run cities for their response to violent demonstrations and looting. A recurring theme of the RNC was a focus on the need for law and order.
While some are welcoming the president's visit, Jacob Blake's family is asking people not to protest, but to ignore the president's visit altogether.
"We are going to get justice for little Jake," said Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle. "There's other underlying issues of injustice in this community and we want to put that on the table."
RELATED: Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha a week after Jacob Blake shooting
The family of Jacob Blake plans to hold an event at the scene of the shooting Tuesday morning to talk about the importance of voting and filling out the census.
His visit also comes after three people were shot, two of them fatally, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, during that night's protest. Kyle Rittenouse, 17, was taken into custody in Illinois the next day and is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
WARNING: Disturbing video - Kenosha police shooting caught on video
"We're looking at it very, very carefully," Trump said when asked Saturday about Rittenhouse, the white 17-year-old who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third Tuesday after he traveled to Kenosha, apparently to defend the city from protesters.
Attorneys representing Rittenhouse, who was seen walking with an assault-style rifle, have said he acted in self-defense.
WATCH: What Antioch teen said just before deadly Kenosha protest shooting
The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. All last week, Black Lives Matter protesters held events to call for changes to policing, and Gov. Evers called a special session of the legislature for Monday to take up a host of police reform measures. But Republicans, who control the legislature, don't plan to take immediate action.