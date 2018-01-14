POLITICS

Trump tweets DACA 'probably dead'

President Donald Trump listens as Ben Carson speaks at an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CNN
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump again blamed Democrats on Sunday for the stall in talks over a potential immigration deal as the threat of a government shutdown looms this Friday.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don't really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

In a second tweet a few minutes later, he wrote: "I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST."

Trump's tweets came just hours after his administration resumed receiving renewal applications for "Dreamers" under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program following a federal court order blocking the administration from ending the program.



The program has protected undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported. The administration announced the end of DACA in September, with recipients beginning to lose their status in early March.

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted, "I don't believe the Democrats really want to see a deal on DACA. They are all talk and no action. This is the time but, day by day, they are blowing the one great opportunity they have. Too bad!"

Trump's remarks come after talks on a bipartisan immigration proposal froze after the President made disparaging comments in an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers in which he derided African nations as "shithole countries" and asked why more immigrants couldn't come from Norway. Democrats have been demanding protections for DACA recipients in exchange for border security funding that could include money for Trump's promised border wall.

Demonstrators hold up balloons during an immigration rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) near the U.S. Capitol in Washington.



Trump has denied making the remarks, but Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was at the White House meeting, said Friday that the President "said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly."

Republican Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia, who were also in the meeting and have been close allies to the President on the issue of immigration, said in a statement that they didn't recall Trump making the derogatory comments, "but what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest."

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacaPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & worlddonald trumpWashington D.C.
POLITICS
Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
2 West Hollywood leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News