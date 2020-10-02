Coronavirus

Pritzker, Lightfoot wish president, first lady a 'speedy recovery' after Trump tests positive for coronavirus; local leaders react

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
After news broke early Friday that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, reactions began to pour in from both global leaders and local ones.

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement that he "wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin echoed Pritzker in a tweet, saying "Wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from this dangerous coronavirus."



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined in, saying in a statement she "wishes the President and First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Let this be a reminder to us all that COVID-19 is real, remains present, and powerful. Please wear a mask."

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez of the 15th Ward said in a tweet that he's praying for Trump and the first lady.

"Hoping this brings some newfound humility & respect for the millions of Americans confronting this virus w/o the resources needed to survive," Lopez said.



RELATED: Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to President Trump's COVID-19 infection

The president said he and the first lady are self-isolating; he is expected to continue carrying out his duties while recovering.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"



U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said in a tweet that his prayers are with the Trumps.



RELATED: Shares, oil prices sink after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative later Friday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
