Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa.
By Kevin Frekking
WASHINGTON -- In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys Tuesday.

The National Turkey Federation is presenting the two birds. They are named Corn and Cob in honor of their home state of Iowa. One will be declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

It's not the first time the typically light-hearted turkey pardon ceremony has taken place in a tense time for the nation.

This White House handout video shows Corn and Cob, the two turkeys that will be pardoned Tuesday at the White House.



Trump used last year's pardon to make jokes about the impeachment process. The House would go on to approve two articles of impeachment the next month and the Senate would subsequently vote to acquit him.

In 2018, Trump's joked about one of the turkeys contesting the pardon election. The scenario he described bears a striking resemblance to the one he faces today.

"This was a fair election," the president joked. "Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots. But I will tell you, we've come to a conclusion. Carrots. I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change. That's too bad for Carrots."

The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan. But George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird as animal rights activists picketed nearby.

First lady Melania Trump attends a small outdoor ceremony on the White House driveway to mark the arrival of the large Christmas tree that will adorn the White House Blue Room on Monday, Nov. 23.

