Twin sister of Valerie Percy, unsolved North Shore murder victim, to receive White House award

On Thursday, as his impeachment hearing is scheduled to be underway, President Donald Trump will give a national honor medal to Sharon Percy Rockefeller, the identical twin sister of Valerie Percy who was murdered in a still unsolved knife attack on Chicago's North Shore in 1966 as their father was running for U.S. president.Charles Percy lost his presidential bid but the wealthy businessman went on to become a long-time Republican U.S. senator from Illinois.According to the White House, Sharon Percy Rockefeller will be honored Thursday "for being a renowned champion of the arts, generous supporter of charity, and a pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy."The Kenilworth native is long-time president and CEO of WETA-TV, the flagship public television station in Washington, D.C. She's married to former West Virginia governor and senator Jay Rockefeller.Sharon Percy Rockefeller sat for an exclusive interview with ABC7's I-Team in Washington in 2006, the only time she has talked in detail about her sister's stabbing-murder as they both slept in the Percy family home decades earlier.No one has ever been charged in the baffling case, after more than a half-century. It is one Chicago's most confounding crime mysteries and has been the subject of countless I-Team investigations for decades.The life-ending event for Valerie was a life-changing event for Sharon, who told the I-Team 13 years ago that nothing was ever the same for her.This week, she will receive a National Medal of Arts from President Trump.Also receiving a National Medal of Arts will be actor Jon Voight. According to the White House, Voight will be honored for "his exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters."