Two Russia Special Prosecutor cases on front burner

CHICAGO (WLS) --As the jury in the Paul Manafort case is sent home for the weekend without a verdict yet, another case from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller is bubbling with uncertainty.
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos is apparently shopping for a new attorney and may try to blow up his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, according to his wife who has mounted a public relations campaign on his behalf.
Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos now says that her husband, a foreign policy advisor to the Donald Trump campaign in 2016, was entrapped in the Russia investigation. Mangiante Papadopoulos says her husband should rescind his guilty plea on charges of lying to federal officers.
She appeared to be leaning that direction in a June interview with the ABC7 I-Team but came out fully in favor of backing out of the plea deal during several national TV interviews Thursday night. Mrs. Papadopoulos said she had been made aware of "exculpatory evidences (sic) that fully justify him to drop off his plea agreement."
During the I-Team interview she said that Papadopoulos "was under scrutiny even before joining the Trump campaign because his ties to Israel were suspicious."
Mangiante Papadopoulos also said her husband "had a target on him because of his work in Israel."
She now claims that there were "shady individuals targeting George with a specific agenda" during the presidential campaign, but it is now known to whom she was referring.
She has also been soliciting on her social media pages for a new attorney to represent her husband. He has been represented by well-known Chicago defense lawyer Tom Breen.
Messages seeking comment left by the I-Team at Breen's Loop office were not immediately returned.
Mr. Papadopoulos, 30, is scheduled to be sentenced in three weeks in a Washington, D.C., district court. The government is under a Friday deadline to submit its Sentencing Memorandum for Papadopoulos. Those filings by prosecutors typically lay out what a defendant did, how they cooperated and what the recommended sentence is.
He faces a maximum possible sentence of five years behind bars. Judges typically follow sentencing guidelines that call for more lenient sentences for defendants with no criminal record, especially when they plead guilty. It is possible the former Trump adviser Papadopoulos could avoid jail completely.
If he backs out of the plea deal made with special counsel Robert Mueller and goes to trial, as his wife now suggests he should, his fate becomes uncertain.
The Manafort jury will resume deliberations on Monday morning.