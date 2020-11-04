Rep. Lauren Underwood, Jim Obeweis locked in neck-and-neck race in 14th District

vote 2020

Underwood, Oberweis locked in neck-and-neck race with votes still being counted overnight
By
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Incumbent Lauren Underwood and her Republican challenger Jim Obeweis both articulated different priorities for Illinois' 14th District on Election Day, as their contest came to a close.

The two candidates remained locked in a neck-and-neck race and were waiting until all votes were counted by Wednesday morning or perhaps even later.

Underwood said she planned to wait the count out until all votes were counted, based on trends that show that the first day-of in-person votes tend to skew more Republican, while early and mail-in votes, which are counted second, skew more Democrat. Considering the record setting number of mail-in and early votes in Illinois this year, Underwood said she would wait to see what the final tally is.

She said she is overall encouraged that there was such a high voter turnout.

"You can't always know an hour or two in. And that's OK. Because just like voters wait hours standing in line to vote, and they should not have to but they do because it's that important, we will wait for every ballot to be counted," Underwood said.

Oberweis was equally optimistic.

"I'm afraid to get too excited but it looks like it's gonna be a really good night," he sad. "If I win, and Trump is going to win, and it looks like the fair tax-- which is the Madigan Pritzer tax hike-- is going down."

When Underwood won the 14th congressional district in 2018 she made history, becoming the first woman and the first African American to represent the district. A registered nurse, the political newcomer was part of a wave of dozens of Republican districts across the country that flipped to Democrat.
Underwood is hoping history will repeat itself, but this time the 34-year-old Naperville native has different priorities she'd like to address if reelected, primarily getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need a robust economic recovery, but that can only happen if we crush this virus," she said.

Her opponent is dairy magnate and Republican Illinois State Senator Jim Obeweis. He said Underwood has been tough on crime.

"She has voted 100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi," he said. "That's not right for our district."

On Monday Oberweis, who had been endorsed by President Trump, took the stage at the president's rally in Kenosha.

"Obviously there are a lot of fired up Trump supporters. I would assume or thought that they would have voted for my anyway. I don't know why in the world a Trump supporter would vote for Lauren Underwood," Oberweis said.

Oberweis also said he hopes there is unity after the election, and claimed many of his campaign signs were defaced or removed. He said he hoped the country could move forward together regardless of who wins.

Underwood decried the division and hatred she sees fostered in our country.

"This culture of hate that has been fostered, this divisiveness, we've gotta move past it and in my opinion it's on the ballot," she said.

Both former president Barack Obama and Democratic candidate Joe Biden have endorsed Underwood, who will be hosting a virtual gathering for her campaign. Oberweis will hold a more traditional event at a hotel in Aurora.
