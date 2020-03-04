Politics

US conducts airstrike against Taliban forces in first hit since peace deal

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days after American and Taliban officials signed an ambitious peace deal in the Mideastern state of Qatar.

U.S. military spokesman Col Sonny Leggett said in a tweet Wednesday that it was the first U.S. strike against the militant group in 11 days. He said the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan government forces in Nahr-e Saraj in the Helmand province.



President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first U.S. president believed to have ever spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswarairstrikeafghanistan
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old girl killed, 7 injured, including children, in West Lawn fire
U Chicago Medical Center patient tests negative for COVID-19
Rapid DNA now being used at ISP crime lab for backlog
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
'Let us in!': Tensions run high at vigil for Richard's Bar stabbing victim
Man, 70, dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Hyde Park apartment building: police
Happy 183rd Birthday Chicago
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, then clearing Wednesday
At least 24 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
Here's what pregnant women should know about coronavirus
Severe weather: Tips to stay safe during dangerous storms
More TOP STORIES News