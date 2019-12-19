Admiral James Foggo, US Navy commander for Europe and Africa. in town for Naval Station Great Lakes visit

Admiral James Foggo III, the Commander of Naval Forces in Europe and Africa and Commander of Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy joined Terrell Brown in-studio on Thursday.Admiral Foggo is in the Chicago area to visit Naval Station Great Lakes, the Navy's largest training installation and the home of the Navy's only Boot Camp. Admiral Foggo discussed the NATO's presence in Europe and Africa, as well as the importance of key spots in the world, including China and Russia.